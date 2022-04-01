Driver taken to hospital after vehicle goes off highway ramp in Kitchener

OPP on scene of a single-vehicle highway crash in Kitchener. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) (Mar. 31, 2022) OPP on scene of a single-vehicle highway crash in Kitchener. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) (Mar. 31, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegate receives cultural name in ceremony outside Vatican

Lorelei Williams, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, was given her cultural name outside the Vatican on Thursday night after delegates met with the pope to discuss the Catholic Church's responsibility for the abuses suffered in Canada's residential school.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver