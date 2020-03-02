KITCHENER -- Police believe speed was a factor after a van crashed into a hydro pole in North Dumfries Township over the weekend, causing thousands to lose power.

Police say that just after 10 a.m. on Saturday crews responded to Greenfield Road just east of Dumfries Road to reports of single vehicle crash.

According to officials, a beige Honda van driving west on Greenfield Road left the roadway and crashed into a hydro pole as well as some trees along the highway.

Following the crash, police say the driver of the van walked away from the scene and was located by officers a short distance away.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Energy Plus Inc. tweeted that nearly 3,000 customers in Ayr and Cambridge were affected by the power outage.

The road was closed for several hours while investigators remained on scene.

Hydro crews were also on scene to repair the hydro pole and wires that were damaged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but it is unclear if charges will be laid.