    • Driver seriously injured in Cambridge crash

    An e-bike crash on Elgin Street North at Sekura Street in Cambridge on April 4, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) An e-bike crash on Elgin Street North at Sekura Street in Cambridge on April 4, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A collision has closed a Cambridge road.

    Emergency crews were called to an e-bike crash on Elgin Street North, near Sekura Street, around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

    Waterloo regional police said paramedics transported the driver to a hospital outside the region.

    Their injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening.

    Elgin Street North remains closed for the police investigation.

    More to come.

