KITCHENER -- A crash on Highway 401 eastbound left two vehicles badly damaged on Wednesday morning.

It happened east of Guelph Line.

Police say that a driver lost control of their vehicle, hit a barrier and ended up in the middle lane.

Moments later, another vehicle collided with the other car.

In a tweet, officials say the G1 driver is "lucky to be alive."

It's not clear whether there were any injuries or what extent they may have been.

Both vehicles were badly damaged in the crash.

Police say the driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, has been charged with G1 driving offences as well as careless driving.