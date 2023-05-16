Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
On Tuesday around 4:40 p.m., the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers received a report of a collision on Highway 7.
“Initial reports indicated that a blue passenger vehicle and a white SUV were travelling along Highway 7 when they collided. Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services, Guelph Eramosa Fire and the Wellington County OPP attended the scene,” OPP said in a news release.
Officials said the driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. While the driver of the car, a 67-year-old from Acton, was later pronounced dead.
As of 9 p.m., Highway 7 was expected to remain closed between Wellington Road 29 and Fourth Line as well as at Third Line for several hours.
Around the same time on Tuesday, another serious crash along Highway 7 prompted a large emergency response just outside of Kitchener.
A two-vehicle collision closed Highway 7 between Greenhouse Road and Kramp Road at 4:28 p.m., according to Ontario 511.
Ornge Air Ambulance officials told CTV News its London-based air ambulance responded to the head-on crash. Crews transported a man in his 20s to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver involved, a female who was in an SUV, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
As of 6 p.m., officers on scene said the highway is expected to be closed for another four hours.
