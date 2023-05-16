Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont. following a fatal collision. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont. following a fatal collision. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver