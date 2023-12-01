KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver involved in Woolwich crash airlifted to hospital

    Waterloo regional police at the scene of a crash in Woolwich. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police at the scene of a crash in Woolwich. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police have released new details on Thursday’s crash in Woolwich.

    They say a delivery van drove through a stop sign at the Cedar Springs Road intersection.

    The van then hit a pickup truck traveling on Arthur Street North. The force of the collision sent both vehicles off the road.

    Police were called to the scene at 4:10 p.m.

    They say the van and pickup both had extensive damage.

    The driver of the pickup, a 60-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

    The intersection was closed for about five hours while police investigated.

