Driver involved in Woolwich crash airlifted to hospital

Waterloo regional police have released new details on Thursday’s crash in Woolwich.

They say a delivery van drove through a stop sign at the Cedar Springs Road intersection.

The van then hit a pickup truck traveling on Arthur Street North. The force of the collision sent both vehicles off the road.

Police were called to the scene at 4:10 p.m.

They say the van and pickup both had extensive damage.

The driver of the pickup, a 60-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The intersection was closed for about five hours while police investigated.