A Norfolk County man received two speeding tickets within 20 minutes of each other.

The Norfolk County OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 3 in Middleton around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers were patrolling the area and pulled the vehicle over after it appeared to be speeding.

The driver of the vehicle received a speeding ticket, but minutes later was stopped again.

Police say the male driver then pulled away from the officer at high speed, resulting in him being pulled over a second time by the same officer.

He received the second speeding ticket about 20 minutes after the first.