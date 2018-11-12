

CTV Kitchener





A 22-year-old male driver has been charged after nearly hitting a police cruiser head-on.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 11 at around 6:30 a.m. on McDowell Road East in Norfolk County.

Norfolk County OPP was contacted by a concerned member of the public about an eastbound driver.

An officer was patrolling westbound when the vehicle crossed over the centre line and almost struck the cruiser, according to a news release.

Police said that the officer had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Other officers assisted in stopping the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody.

Louie Kevin Kovacs, 22 of Norfolk County, was charged with driving while drug-impaired, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of Xanax.

He was scheduled to appear at a Simcoe court at a later date.