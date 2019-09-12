Featured
Driver charged in dump truck and train collision
A dump truck seriously damaged after a collision with a train. (Jeff Pickel / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:21AM EDT
A 25-year-old man from Brampton is facing charges regarding a dump truck and train collision.
OPP were called to the Puslinch incident at the train crossing on Concession Road 7 on Aug. 14.
It was reported that the northbound dump truck was loaded with dirt and collided with a train heading westbound.
Police say the crossing near Gore Road has a set of lights and crossing marker, but no arm.
Harman Singh Pabla of Brampton has been charged with disobeying a traffic sign and careless driving.
He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 16.