

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old man from Brampton is facing charges regarding a dump truck and train collision.

OPP were called to the Puslinch incident at the train crossing on Concession Road 7 on Aug. 14.

It was reported that the northbound dump truck was loaded with dirt and collided with a train heading westbound.

Police say the crossing near Gore Road has a set of lights and crossing marker, but no arm.

Harman Singh Pabla of Brampton has been charged with disobeying a traffic sign and careless driving.

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 16.