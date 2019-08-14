

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A dump truck and a train collided in Puslinch on Tuesday morning, sending the driver of the truck to hospital.

Provincial police say the crossing at Concession Road 7 near Gore Road has a set of lights and crossing markers, but no extending arm.

The northbound dump truck, which was loaded with dirt, collided with a train that was heading west.

The driver was taken to hospital, primarily as a precaution—he received only minor injuries. His vehicle, meanwhile, was seriously damaged.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash, but it's not yet known what caused the collision.

Officers from the Canadian Pacific Police Service and the OPP are investigating.

They'll be looking at possible surveillance from the train itself.