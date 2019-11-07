

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A driver in Listowel has been charged after a crash involving a school bus.

Provincial police there say four students were on the bus when the crash happened.

They weren't injured.

Another vehicle, an SUV, also sustained damage to its front end.

The driver of that car was charged with careless driving as a result of the crash.

"If convicted, that's a $490 fine," provincial police say in a tweet.

"Bad driving decisions have serious consequences and not only on your wallet."

The driver in this crash was not identified.