Driver charged after crash near Fairview Park Mall
A driver was charged after a crash near Fairview Park Mall on Friday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 5:21PM EST
A two-vehicle crash sent two passengers to hospital with minor injuries.
Just before noon on Nov. 23, regional police responded to the crash on Fairway Road in Kitchener.
Police said in a press release that a 41-year-old Kitchener woman was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Fairway Road.
Her vehicle was struck by a pick-up truck travelling in the opposite direction that was being driven by a 62-year-old Guelph man.
Two passengers in the left-turning vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said, including a 74-year-old female.
According to a press release, a Kitchener woman was charged with turn not in safety as a result of the investigation.
Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.