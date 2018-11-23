

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle crash sent two passengers to hospital with minor injuries.

Just before noon on Nov. 23, regional police responded to the crash on Fairway Road in Kitchener.

Police said in a press release that a 41-year-old Kitchener woman was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Fairway Road.

Her vehicle was struck by a pick-up truck travelling in the opposite direction that was being driven by a 62-year-old Guelph man.

Two passengers in the left-turning vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said, including a 74-year-old female.

According to a press release, a Kitchener woman was charged with turn not in safety as a result of the investigation.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.