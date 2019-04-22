

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man was arrested twice in one day for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Regional police say they responded to the area of Eagle Street North and Witmer Street in Cambridge for a crash.

It’s not clear whether anyone had been injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

As a result of that investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired driving by a drug.

Police then learned that the driver in question, 41, had been charged with the same offence earlier that day.

His vehicle was impounded and he received a 90-day license suspension.