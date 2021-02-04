KITCHENER -- Woodstock police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the area of Henry Street around 10 p.m. Officials say the driver hit the pedestrian with their vehicle and then assaulted them after tracking an alleged stolen phone to the area. The pedestrian was taken to hospital in London.

The 44-year-old man driving the vehicle from Blandford Blenheim has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say anyone who is a victim of a crime should contract police and not approach suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.