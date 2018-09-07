

CTV Kitchener





A man has been airlifted to hospital after his car slammed into a double decker car hauler just south of Stratford.

It happened on Perth Road 113 and Perth Line 29 Friday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the car has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He remains in a London hospital.

The force of the impact caused some of the cars on the hauler to fall off.

The roads are expected to reopen around 6 p.m.