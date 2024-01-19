Driver airlifted after crash north of Guelph

KITCHENER
    A pickup truck driver has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision north of Guelph.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call about a pickup that had gone off the road and crashed around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

    The cause of the collision is still under investigation and roads in the area remained closed Friday morning.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

