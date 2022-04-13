Dozens of roadwork projects planned in Waterloo region this summer

As the weather warms up, the road construction season is beginning in Waterloo region, with more than 20 major projects scheduled to move forward.

“In Canada we have two seasons – winter and construction,” said Tom Galloway, Waterloo regional councillor and chair of the planning and works committee.

In Kitchener, there are more than ten large projects, including the next phase of a multi-year project on Fischer-Hallman Road between Bleams Road and Huron Road.

Two new roundabouts will be added, as well as new culverts and active transportation infrastructure.

“We really are needing the active transportation facilities out here,” said Galloway.

He noted there are no sidewalks on this part of Fischer-Hallman, and this project will add a multi-use path to both sides of the road.

Galloway said the “wonky” roundabout at Fischer-Hallman and Bleams will also be fixed.

“It’s the exit going southbound that had to be narrowed due to the archaeological work that’s being done adjacent that’ll be corrected this year,” Galloway said.

With an approximately $30-million price tag, this project is expected to wrap up in 2024.

In Waterloo, the last leg of a multi-year plan on King Street and active transportation routes are a major focus.

Expect a full road closure until fall, which is when the multi-year project should be complete.

A new project is getting ready to start in Cambridge on Dundas Street between Hespeler Road and Shade Street.

“That’s a really big project. It’s almost $15-million,” said Galloway.

He said it’s a multi-year project that will be done in phases, and should be complete in the fall of 2023.

No full closures are expected in that busy part of the city.