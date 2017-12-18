

CTV Kitchener





Just one week before Christmas, somebody broke into a Canada Post office and stole dozens of packages from inside.

Huron County OPP say the break-in to the post office in Brussels, west of Listowel, occurred either Sunday night or Monday morning. It was discovered Monday morning when postal employees showed up for work.

Police believe that about 60 parcels were stolen in total.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Huron County OPP at 519-524-8314 or call Crime Stoppers.