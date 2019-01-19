Featured
Dozens of crashes reported to OPP
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 4:54PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 5:10PM EST
Be careful out on the roads!
That's the message from OPP after they responded to more than 80 collisions in southwestern Ontario before 5 p.m. Saturday.
At least 150 were reported in the GTA during the same period.
One of those crashes happened on County Line, west of Hagersville.
A pickup truck slid into a pole, snapping it in half.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Const. Ed Sanchuk says it was lucky the driver wasn’t killed.
OPP are asking drivers to slow down and be careful as conditions worsen.