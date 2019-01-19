

Be careful out on the roads!

That's the message from OPP after they responded to more than 80 collisions in southwestern Ontario before 5 p.m. Saturday.

At least 150 were reported in the GTA during the same period.

One of those crashes happened on County Line, west of Hagersville.

A pickup truck slid into a pole, snapping it in half.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says it was lucky the driver wasn’t killed.

OPP are asking drivers to slow down and be careful as conditions worsen.