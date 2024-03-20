KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Dozens of collisions in Waterloo Region and Guelph Wednesday morning

    Traffic at Highway 7/8 and Frederick Street in Kitchener is seen on March 20, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Traffic at Highway 7/8 and Frederick Street in Kitchener is seen on March 20, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police say 38 collisions were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday as a blast of winter weather hit the region.

    People were injured in four of those crashes, police said.

    In Guelph, 26 collisions had been reported as of 10:30 a.m. On a typical morning, officers might respond to one or two, a Guelph police spokesperson said.

    Snowsqualls are expected to continue into Thursday afternoon.

    Environment Canada says some areas of Waterloo Region could get between 15 and 35 cm of snow. The weather agency is advising people postpone non-essential travel.

    “Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” Environment Canada said. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

