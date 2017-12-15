

A local business has helped collect more than 30 bicycles for children who otherwise might never have them.

Dominion Lending Centres Premier Mortgages is part of the national Bikes for Kids program, which has collected thousands of bicycles for children across Canada since 2014.

This year, the business collected 34 bikes in Waterloo Region. Waterloo firefighters helped take the bikes to community centres in Kitchener and Waterloo, where House of Friendship will distribute them to families.

Many of the bicycles will go to children who have recently arrived in Canada from places like Syria and Eritrea.