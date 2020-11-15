KITCHENER -- A gathering that had been dubbed “a freedom rally” saw dozens of people come together in Woodstock, Ont. to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

The group, none of who were wearing masks, met at Museum Square downtown on Sunday around 2 p.m.

“All we’re here to do is provide the public with key information in order for them to make proper decisions when it comes to the policies that affect all of us,” said Kellyanne Wolfe, executive director of the group Hugs Over Masks.

Several businesses in the area decided to close their doors during the event that featured speeches and live music.

Woodstock police were on hand as well to make sure COVID-19 restrictions were being followed.

“We understand that this is a very divisive matter,” said Const. Shaylyn Jackson. “We also want to make sure the community is staying safe and healthy in the meantime.”

Police add that no charges have been laid as a result of the afternoon event.

In a release issued later that day, Woodstock Police estimated 80 people were in attendance and that the event remained peaceful.