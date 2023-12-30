Downtown Kitchener gets a glow up with nighttime bike rider group
A special nighttime bike ride gave downtown Kitchener a glow up.
Cyclists met at city hall Friday night and were asked to deck out their bike rides with glow sticks and lights for the holiday “Glowriders” event.
Organizers with Cycle Waterloo Region say the event was a little wetter than they had planned, but it was successful and safe.
They’re hopeful more people will join in on the group rides in the future.
“We go through the trails and the streets with lights on our bikes to sort of light up the night and add some joy and fun to the ride,” said rider Caleb Degroot-Maggetti.
Organizers add that the event was inspired by the Hamilton Glowriders. The group tries to get together on the last Friday of every month for a ride.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police
A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.
Paula Abdul accuses 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit
Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant
A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Pistons beat Raptors 129-127 to end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games
The Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Saturday night as Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists.
Roughly 10 per cent of global emissions come from tourism, new climate report says
A new report from international climate experts says that between eight and 10 per cent of global emissions come from the tourism industry, and that change is needed to bring them down in time for 2030 climate targets.
Israeli-French hostage recounts harrowing experience in captivity
An Israeli woman who recently returned from captivity in the Gaza Strip says she was groped by her Palestinian kidnapper and lived in constant fear throughout the weeks she was held hostage.
Prosecutors urge appeals court to reject Trump's immunity claims in election subversion case
Special counsel Jack Smith urged a federal appeals court Saturday to reject former President Donald Trump's claims that he is immune from prosecution, saying the suggestion that he cannot be held to account for crimes in office "threatens the democratic and constitutional foundation" of the country.
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of two food bank associations say.
London
-
Part of London’s Central Library closed due to leaking roof
Part of London’s Central Library will be cordoned off due to serious leaking from the ceiling Saturday.
-
Knights’ McCue suspended indefinitely following game against the Sting
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced disciplinary actions for Max McCue for actions displayed during their game on Dec. 29.
-
Oxford OPP look to public to help locate stolen scooter
Oxford OPP are investigating a report of a stolen scooter in Norwich Township
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police arrest driver impaired by drugs
Friday evening, Chatham-Kent police stopped a vehicle for allegedly using unauthorized plates.
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
New photo series uses AI to reimagine Windsor's most iconic locations
Following the success of a documentary, which put a spotlight on Windsor pizza, George Kalivas has seen his company's social media pages turn into a love letter for the city.
Barrie
-
Police investigating death at Tiny Township farm
Provincial police are investigating the death of a man at a farm in Tiny Township on Saturday.
-
Five-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil
A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil on Saturday.
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Barrie dies from injuries
A man who was hit by a vehicle in Barrie last week has died from his injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Automated licence plate recognition identifies suspended impaired driver, police say
A suspended driver is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – following a northern Ontario traffic stop on Friday afternoon.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa bylaw hands out nine noise fines to pro-Palestine protesters, including Ottawa MPP
The City of Ottawa says nine fines amounting to over $4,000 were handed out to pro-Palestinian protesters under the city's noise bylaw on Saturday.
-
Ottawa G2 licenced driver charged for clocking 172 km/h on Hwy. 417
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa say they clocked a novice driver going 172 km/h on the highway shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 30.
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
Toronto
-
Raptors trade Anunoby, Achiuwa to Knicks for Quickley, Mississauga's RJ Barrett
The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have made a major multi-player trade.
-
Suspect arrested, charged with manslaughter after fatal altercation in Roncesvalles area
A suspect has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in his 60s in the Roncesvalles area of Toronto on Boxing Day.
-
Yorkville condo was stash house used by Hells Angels for $5 million in cash: documents
A condo in the tiny Toronto neighbourhood of Yorkville was used as a stash house for upwards of $5 million in cash by a group of Hells Angels operating an underground gambling ring, and their neighbours may have had no idea, according to documents filed in court and obtained by CTV News.
Montreal
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
Quebec police watchdog gave biased account of Koray Kevin Celik's death: Court of Appeal
The Quebec Court of Appeal is upholding a decision that found the province's police watchdog, the BEI, 'lacked impartiality' in its description of a Montreal police intervention involving the death of a young man.
-
With rising food costs and property taxes, Montrealers are in for an expensive 2024
Canada's Food Price Report projects grocery costs will jump between 2.5 and 4.5 per cent in 2024.
Atlantic
-
A Summerside man faces multiple charges after alleged domestic violence incidents
A 35-year-old Prince Edward Island man was arrested after alleged domestic violence-related incidents in the Summerside, P.E.I. area.
-
'It’s the most fun on four legs': SuperDogs sells out two shows in Moncton
The SuperDogs stole the show in New Brunswick this weekend with two sold out Moncton shows on Saturday.
-
Man arrested following alleged stabbing on P.E.I.
A 32-year-old man from Prince County, P.E.I. was arrested following a stabbing Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
3 escape semi-truck blaze near Carberry: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a semi truck carrying a load of cars was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.
-
'Absolutely empty of everything': Cheer Board of Winnipeg looks to restock, reassess after overwhelming holiday season
Now that the holiday season is winding down, Winnipeg's Christmas Cheer Board is reflecting on one of its busiest seasons ever after receiving an overwhelming number of hamper requests this year.
-
'Consider all ice unsafe': Experts warn against going near frozen water during mild winter
The skating rink under the canopy at The Forks is always a hot commodity on a mild winter day. But for some skaters, it's become a consolation prize.
Calgary
-
Shooting reported in southwest Calgary neighbourhood
Calgary police surrounded a home in southwest Calgary Saturday afternoon after reports of a shooting.
-
Economic woes: Canadian recession worries linger as calendar turns
After an unpredictable few years, many Canadians are concerned 2024 could bring with it some tough economic times.
-
'It’s been a little bit challenging': warm weather impacting sleigh riding business in K-Country
Some outdoor winter activities have been made more enjoyable by the unseasonably warm weather but others, such as one sleigh riding business, have felt its impact.
Edmonton
-
Free concerts, fireworks and family-friendly fun: How to welcome the new year in the capital region
There will be several spots to ring in 2024 with fireworks – and more – in the greater Edmonton area Sunday night.
-
'The selfish choice:' Holiday checkstops remind Edmonton drivers to plan ahead or stay sober
Police are preparing to wind down their holiday checkstop campaign, but not before sending a message to drivers ahead of New Year's Eve.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Vancouver
-
'It could be the strongest': El Niño cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
-
Survey on Vancouver NBA expansion finds more than half of B.C. residents harboring hoop dreams
Most British Columbians think bringing an NBA team back to Vancouver would be a "good idea," though far fewer say they'd be likely to attend games.
-
2023 a year to forget for B.C. film industry
The final numbers have yet to be released, but as members of B.C.'s film industry will tell you, they likely won't be pretty.