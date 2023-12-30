KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Downtown Kitchener gets a glow up with nighttime bike rider group

    A special nighttime bike ride gave downtown Kitchener a glow up.

    Cyclists met at city hall Friday night and were asked to deck out their bike rides with glow sticks and lights for the holiday “Glowriders” event.

    Organizers with Cycle Waterloo Region say the event was a little wetter than they had planned, but it was successful and safe.

    They’re hopeful more people will join in on the group rides in the future.

    “We go through the trails and the streets with lights on our bikes to sort of light up the night and add some joy and fun to the ride,” said rider Caleb Degroot-Maggetti.

    Organizers add that the event was inspired by the Hamilton Glowriders. The group tries to get together on the last Friday of every month for a ride.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News