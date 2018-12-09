

CTV Kitchener





She’s only the third woman in the history of the Nobel Prize to be recognized for her efforts in the field of physics.

Donna Strickland, who works as a professor at the University of Waterloo, will pick up the prestigious prize Monday in Sweden.

She shares it with Arthur Ashkin from the U.S. and France’s Gerard Mourou.

Ashkin will also take home half the prize money, or approximately $662,765.25 CAD.

Both Strickland and Mourou will split the other half, about $331,382.63 CAD each.

The prize was awarded based on work Strickland began back in the 1980s called chirped pulse amplification (CPA).

The ceremony will be broadcast live here starting at 7 a.m. Monday, December 10.

A viewing party will also be held at the University of Waterloo beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Needles Hall, Board and Senate Chambers, room 3407.