Dogs, found severely injured in Cambridge, now ready for adoption

Two dogs, who were recently found abandoned and suffering from severe injuries in Cambridge, are one step closer to a happy ending.

The Cambridge and District Humane Society says Toto and White Beard are finally ready for adoption.

Toto’s story

Toto was discovered running through the streets almost two weeks ago. She had what the shelter described as “severe lacerations” on her neck which they thought was from an embedded collar.

In her mouth they found a black hair tie, which they said must have been there for weeks as it caused serious damage and led to tissue rotting.

The shelter said the injuries were so painful they had to use general anesthesia just to examine the dog.

Photo shows one of Toto's injuries. (Source: Cambridge and District Humane Society/Facebook)

On Tuesday, the humane society provided an update on Toto’s condition.

They said her wounds are healing well.

Toto has also been spayed and the shelter confirmed she’s ready to find a new family.

White Beard’s story

Another dog, who was nicknamed White Beard, was discovered tied up in a local park.

The shelter said that, at the time, it was close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The dog was described in the humane society’s Facebook post as “severely emaciated with wounds around his neck” and was also “covered in maggots.”

A photo of 'White Beard.' (Source: Cambridge and District Humane Society/Facebook)

White Beard was then taken to the Holliday Veterinary Hospital for additional medical treatment.

According to an email from the shelter, he tested positive for both Lyme and Ehrlichia disease. Both are transmitted through bites from infected ticks.

The humane society said White Beard is currently receiving antibiotics and is going to be neutered, but he can be adopted while his treatment continues.

They also said White Beard has made a significant physical improvement. Since his rescue, he’s gained two pounds which they say “is huge for a small dog.”

Financial cost

The Cambridge and District Humane Society explained that treating the two dogs has been pricey.

The cost for Toto and White Beard’s care currently sits at $3,500, which doesn’t include being spayed and neutered or any other required medications.

“We operate solely on donations and do not receive any government funding,” the shelter said in an email to CTV News.

For more on the humane society’s adoption process visit their website, where you can also find information on the Emergency Pet Food Bank.