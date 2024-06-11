Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge

This story contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting.

Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.

The Cambridge and District Humane Society said the first dog had been tied up in a local park. At the time, they explained on their Facebook page, the temperature was close to 30 degrees.

The shelter said the rescued dog was “severely emaciated with wounds around his neck and he was covered in maggots.”

The pup, now nicknamed “White Beard,” was then taken to the Holliday Veterinary Hospital for further medical treatment.

“His blood work determined that he did not have any underlying health issues causing him to be so thin, he just wasn’t being given food,” their Facebook post read. “His wounds are being treated, his tummy is being fed and his heart is healing.”

Another dog, the shelter is calling Toto, is also being cared for at the Holliday Veterinary Hospital.

The humane society said she was found running around the streets.

Toto also had “severe lacerations” to her neck.

“She needed to go under general anesthetic to be fully examined as the pain from her injury was so intense from what we believed to be an embedded collar,” their Facebook post read. “Once her mouth was opened, a black hair tie was found crossing on top of her tongue that exited the oropharynx [on] either side into soft tissue. The band had rotted through soft tissue for weeks causing open rotting tissue on top of her head and it was all connected to openings in her mouth.”

The humane society said the band has since been removed and Toto is recovering from her injuries.

Updates on Toto and White Beard’s progress will be shared on the shelter’s Facebook page.

The Cambridge and District Humane Society is also urging owners to stop by their Emergency Pet Food Bank at 1650 Dunbar Road if they’re struggling to care for their pets. It’s accessible to Cambridge residents from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.