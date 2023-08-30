Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge, Ont. yard
A Cambridge, Ont. pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
Dog owner Brandon Kecser said it happened on Sunday just before 5 p.m. Kecser said he leashed up Polar, his large 7-month-old Pyrenees pooch, and left him outside for about 10 minutes while he was inside the home preparing dinner.
“I came outside and he was not here,” Kecser said.
Polar poses on the lawn of his Cambridge home on August 30, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
At first he thought Polar somehow got loose and ran away, so he checked his security tapes to see which way he went. Instead he was shocked to see two people who appear to be luring his dog away from Kecser’s yard.
“You can hear them trying to call him and say ‘hey, come here, come here.’ There was two of them,” he said.
The person in the foreground of the security video was visiting a different resident in the duplex and doesn't know Kescer.
Security video appears to show two people lure the dog away. (Submitted/Brandon Kecser)
Kecser said Polar’s collar was gone, too, so he believed someone unhooked him from his leash. A second security video shows two people walking away with Polar.
“It's the audacity that someone did that in daylight as well,” he said.
Polar was bred and adopted from Europe. Kecser and his wife consider Polar a member of his family.
“So they kidnapped my kid essentially,” Kecser said.
RESCUE GROUP HELPS
Kecser said he called his mother, who called the volunteer-run group Ground Search and Rescue KW.
With the help of residents in the area, the group said he was spotted nearby.
Kescer walked about a kilometer down Main Street in Cambridge, and sure enough he heard a familiar bark at a window of an apartment building.
“And I had called his name, and he tried to paw at the glass to get out. And, so that's what I called 911,” said Kescer, who was reunited with his dog less than three hours from when he went missing.
Tina Daquano is one of the volunteers from the group who helped. She said they’ve only had about a dozen stolen dog cases since they started in 2015, but one is too many.
“I was very shocked when I saw the video,” Daquano said. “We're so happy that we can say that the dog was found safe.”
Polar the dog is reunited with his Cambridge owner. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)
WRPS RESPOND
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) confirm they are investigating after receiving a report about a stolen dog over the weekend in Cambridge.
According to Kecser, he heard a suspect was arrested and charged, but police were unable to confirm those details.
Kecser said he heard that the person or people who stole Polar, took his picture and were trying to sell the dog within minutes of stealing him.
“If we hadn't found that dog within an hour or two, who knows where it would have been,” Kecser said.
FAMILY ON EDGE
Kecser said it makes him feel uneasy that this happened on his property. He said he will be buying more security cameras moving forward.
“It has put this fear of feeling unsafe now unnecessarily just because of that,” Kecser said.
After a few days of being back home with his family, Polar is back to his normal and happy self.
“Not even realizing the chaos that happened,” Daquano said.
But Polar’s owner admitted that he is a little more reluctant to go up to strangers.
Polar with his owner and the volunteer who helped find him on August 30, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)“A lot more skittish around people now. Barks a lot when people come near. He never used to. He used to walk right up like as you can see in the video,” he said.
His family said they will not leave Polar alone outside anymore, even just for a few minutes. And they’ll keep Polar on an even shorter leash to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, says he'll skip next week's hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron
Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick naming changes means 'life or death' for trans kids: Ien
Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth says policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that require parental consent before students under 16 can have schools use their preferred pronouns and names puts transgender and nonbinary kids in a 'life-or-death situation.'
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometres away, in an apparent reference to the previous day's strike on an airport in western Russia.
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
'Severe wind event' expected in Hay River has crews bracing for the worst
Severe weather is expected in some parts of the Northwest Territories over the long weekend forcing crews to prepare for difficult fire fighting ahead.
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be making its rounds to Cineplex theatres across Canada.
Rain and a wrong address delayed firefighters reaching a Philippine factory blaze. 15 people died
A fire killed 15 people Thursday in a small apparel factory in a Philippine residential area, where firefighters were delayed by flooding, traffic and a wrong address, a fire protection official.
London
-
No shortage of questions surrounding homeless hubs from residents as city tries to fast track its plan
In response to London’s growing homelessness crisis the city is once again asking for the public’s feedback on the Hubs Implementation Plan.
-
Closed loop, small scale flour mill takes off in Bruce County
When Angela Devitt started a small scale flour mill a couple of years ago, she thought she’d created a nice part-time job for herself.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
Windsor
-
STIs increasing in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
There’s an increase in Sexually Transmitted Infections in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
Thousands of Windsor-Essex students getting free backpacks
Thousands of students are getting new backpacks and school supplies thanks to local charities.
-
Driver stopped going nearly double the speed limit
A Windsor driver will be walking for a while after being stopped for speeding.
Barrie
-
Four-car crash on Hwy 400 slows morning traffic
An early-morning crash has stalled traffic on Highway 400 southbound.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Caledon kills 2 drivers: OPP
Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday afternoon.
-
Midland mayor and town officials confront rising concerns over 'drug houses'
Midland's mayor hosted a town hall on Wednesday with bylaw officials, the fire department, the OPP, and residents after several complaints about 'drug houses' in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
An Ontario woman who planned to do some online banking during a lunch break said she was shocked to find out she was scammed out of $3,000.
-
Situation in Mindemoya area of Manitoulin resolved peacefully
Ontario Provincial Police says the situation in the Mindemoya area of Manitoulin Island has been resolved peacefully.
-
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
Ottawa woman's remarkable recovery after suffering a seizure while swimming
Aida Attar suffered a seizure last summer while swimming and almost died. Next week, she's heading back to university.
-
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
Toronto
-
Ford 'not happy' about Greenbelt process, dodges questions about Steve Clark's future
Premier Doug Ford said he was 'not happy at all' about the process in which Ontario’s Greenbelt land was extracted but dodged multiple questions about Steve Clark’s future as housing minister on Thursday, only saying that he had 'confidence' in him.
-
Person pulled from fire at Toronto seniors' care home dies in hospital
An investigation is now underway following a fatal fire at a seniors’ care building in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
An Ontario woman who planned to do some online banking during a lunch break said she was shocked to find out she was scammed out of $3,000.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
-
Charlotte Cardin on Juno wins, overcoming relationship hurdles and facing her own ego
With a leading four wins in some of the Canadian music award show's top categories, including artist, single and album of the year for her 2021 debut "Phoenix," Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin was the show's breakout star, and everyone wanted to know what was coming next.
-
Taylor Swift tickets available...at Montreal movie theatres
Montreal Taylor Swift fans will be able to catch her Eras Tour concert, as it comes to Cineplex theatres starting in October.
Atlantic
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoon
Maritimers should be able to catch a glimpse of a rare sight Thursday night when a blue supermoon will be rising over the eastern horizon between 8 and 9 p.m.
-
Halifax police charge 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Halifax police have charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter for the death of 26-year-old Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond, who died in early August.
Winnipeg
-
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
'Province-wide problem': Training standards causing concern for volunteer paramedic recruitment
Rural fire departments warn that the supply of volunteers could be drying up because of a new training standard that is increasing the training time for paramedics by nearly 200 hours.
Calgary
-
Alberta government to provide fiscal update
The United Conservative government is expected to reveal details of Alberta's fiscal situation on Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, says he'll skip next week's hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
-
Calgary schools bursting with students for the return to classes
Thursday is the first day of school for many Calgary students and one of the city's major school boards says a number of its facilities are at or over capacity already.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government to provide fiscal update
The United Conservative government is expected to reveal details of Alberta's fiscal situation on Thursday.
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
Vancouver
-
How a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap is fanning political flames
The wildfire that has been rampaging through the Shuswap region of the B.C. Interior has also sparked a fight over whether local Opposition MLAs have been encouraging residents to disobey firefighters, or if the government is refusing to listen to critics of its response to the fires.
-
Coroner, policy experts push for expanded safe supply as drug toxicity deaths continue to climb
With British Columbia on pace to break the annual record for drug toxicity deaths again – drug policy experts and the province’s chief coroner continue to press for an expansion of safer supply alternatives.
-
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometres away, in an apparent reference to the previous day's strike on an airport in western Russia.