Dog guide puppies in Breslau in search of foster families

Dozens of future dog guides in Breslau are in need of foster families.

Staff with the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides said they had bigger litters than usual in January and that means they need volunteers for about 50 puppies.

Food and vet costs are covered but volunteers must help socialize the pets.

“Taking them out, bringing them to the mall, getting them used to eating at restaurants. exposing them to as many different things as they can which they might encounter as a working dog guide,” said Kate Schreiter, a member with the puppy program at the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The pups are very affectionate. (Heather Senoran)

Cheryl Bauman picked up Kiki, the eight-week-old black lab. Kiki is the tenth dog Bauman’s has fostered in the last decade.

“For a foster, puppy pick-up day is the equivalent of Santa coming at Christmas time,” said Bauman, who is from Elmira.

Foster families must live about an hour from Oakville or Breslau. Puppy Program staff can help with any training needs via virtual sessions.

(Submitted/Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides)

The organization has helped thousands of clients across Canada connect with the right dog guide for them.

“People who are blind or deaf or have mobility issues or type one diabetics,” explained Schreiter.

The pups will stay in foster homes for about a year and a half before formal dog guide training and graduation. After that, they will go on to help clients find their confidence and independence.