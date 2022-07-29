Dispelling the myths about owning electric vehicles

With gas prices hitting record highs this summer, many people are curious to know if purchasing an electric vehicle will benefit them in the long run.

According to Rates.ca, electric vehicles represent 8.2 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in Canada.

They recently compiled a list of popular myths, looking to set the electric vehicle record straight.

Rates.ca says the first myth - that all electric vehicles are Teslas or high-end luxury vehicles - isn’t the case anymore.

Another myth is that rebates are available for all purchases. In fact, rebates are only available for certain new vehicles in Canada and not for pre-owned ones.

Windsor West Member of Parliament Brian Masse has been calling on the Liberals to change that.

“This is a class issue in many respects because if the market for purchasers, for the secondary, that don't have the financial means as people that want to buy the higher end ones, are shut out,” said Masse.

Another myth that Rates.ca says has been disproven is that people believe insurance for electric vehicles costs more.

“Our website actually did a comparison with the same driver profiles, looking at a Nissan Leaf, a Chevy Cobalt as well as a Honda Civic,” said Tanisha Kishan, rates.ca chartered insurance professional. “The Nissan Leaf actually came in a little bit cheaper than the Honda Civic, so it is important to sort of take a look with your broker and see what is available out there and what you can qualify for.”

Experts say one of the biggest myths is that electric cars can only travel short distances.

Paul Landini, who owns a hybrid vehicle, said his mileage is great.

“We drove to Winnipeg and back in June, we had to fill up four times maybe, five times. It made the trip, and we felt a little bit better about it,” said Landini.

He added: “a full tank gets us about 855 kilometres, so the price of a full tank varies but you know, 60 bucks, 70 bucks usually does it.”