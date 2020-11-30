KITCHENER -- More than seven months after a woman was found dead inside her home, police in Brantford are saying that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to a home on Mintern Avenue on March 11 to check on the wellbeing of the occupant and found 37-year-old Shannon MacDougall deceased.

Police said they worked alongside the coroner's office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to determine the circumstances of her death. As a result, they're treating her death as a homicide.

Investigators do not believe that it was a random incident.

Officials said there was no media release distributed earlier "to protect the integrity of the investigation" because of how police received information. No arrests have been made and police have not described any suspects in this case.

Anyone who may have information regarding what actions MacDougall may have taken in the days before March 11 is asked to contact police.