'Didn't expect so many people': Large crowd walks through Kitchener on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

KITCHENER -

On Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, hundreds of people in mostly orange shirts started a walk near The Healing of The Seven Generations in Kitchener which stretched through the downtown and ended at the clock tower in Victoria Park.

The day is meant to remember the children that died while attending residential schools in Canada and acknowledge ongoing trauma being experienced by residential school survivors, their families, and their communities.

Organizers said they were overwhelmed with the turnout.

“I never anticipated this many people coming, but it's an honour to see everybody here, and this is an opportunity for people to learn from us,” said Donna Dubie, Founder and Executive Director of The Healing of The Seven Generations. “Hopefully there will be more recognition within the province that this will be a day off for people to reflect on what Orange Shirt Day is all about.”

Hundreds take part in a National Day of Truth and Reconciliation walk through Kitchener. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

David Morley, an attendee who brought his son with him, said the gathering showed him just how many people support the Indigenous community.

“We have family members that have been through it as well. We’re both status. So, just here to show our support,” he said. “Seeing everyone out here is a good feeling. I didn't expect so many people.

"It’s nice to see some recognition being taken place, even though Ontario hasn't fully committed to it yet, but one day I hope.”

Many people at the walk were happy with the turnout, but said they also feel the day should be a statutory holiday, so more people can take part.

“I think it's nice to have a celebration dedicated to a national holiday. I'm disappointed that the feds and the province did not allow everyone to have the day off in the same way that we would have Canada Day, I think it's an important event,” said Jeremy Vander Hoek, who attended the walk.

Dubie said her work helping individuals and families suffering the inter-generational impacts of the residential school system is ongoing. She hopes Canadians use The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to better understand Indigenous people and how they can work within that community.