KITCHENER -- v>

Waterloo City Council approved funding to move forward with building the east side library on Monday night.

Construction of the new $10 million library is scheduled to start next April.

“We are excited to move into the next phase of bringing the East Side Branch Library to life,” said Laurie Clarke, Waterloo Public Library’s CEO in a news release.

The new facility, to be built onto the existing RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex and Healthy Living Centre, is expected to be open by July 2021.

City and library staff worked with teams from John MacDonald Architect and Ward 99 Architects to create the final design.

Plans for the facility include a Trombe wall powered by solar heating, an open-floor plan to facilitate collaboration, as well as an enclosed, natural outdoor space that can be used year-round by visitors.

Waterloo Public Library currently has three locations, including the Main Library in Uptown Waterloo, the John M. Harper Branch in Laurelwood and the McCormick Branch in the Sunnydale neighbourhood.