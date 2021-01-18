KITCHENER -- The deportation hearing for a former Nazi death squad member is scheduled for next month.

Helmut Oberlander, now 96, is accused of concealing his involvement with the death squad when he first came to Canda.

The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada confirmed the hearing will be held remotely Feb. 8 and 11.

Oberlander claimed he was forced into the job and didn't take part in any killings. His citizenship has been revoked four times, most recently in 2017.

He has never been charged with a war crime.

Oberlander's lawyer, Ron Poulton, said they asked to delay the hearing by 30 days so they can properly prepare Oberlander, but the request was denied.

"We simply cannot prepare him for his hearing in the present circumstances," a statement from Poulton said in part.

Poulton added Oberland has hearing loss and can't meet with his lawyers in-person due to COVID-19 concerns.

"We asked for this short time delay in order to allow the province wide lockdown to run its course and hopefully allow for a vaccine to be available to Mr. Oberlander and others," he said.