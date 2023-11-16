Demolition begins at Avon Crest, Stratford’s first public hospital

Demolition officially began Thursday at Stratford’s original hospital, now known as Avon Crest.

The building was built in 1891 and operated for 60 years before closing down in 1950, due to Stratford General Hospital opening across the street.

During the demolition process, officials say 10,000 of the original yellow bricks will be preserved and hopefully reused in any future development built on the site.

Although nothing is set in stone, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said a long-term care home is being discussed for the site.

Construction and site restoration is set to be finished by mid-December.

THE FIGHT TO SAVE THE BUILDING

Heritage advocates worked diligently to try and put a stop to the demolition of Stratford’s first public hospital, but HPHA said it didn’t make financial sense to save it.

Retired architect Robert Lemon was part of a group called Save Avon Crest.

“Not just saving the building, but preserving the building and repurposing it,” Lemon told CTV News in January.

“There’s a petition with well over 800 names on it that’s circulating. People from across Canada are interested in this building because it’s one of the few surviving hospital that was designed – this late 19th century period – that still survives.”

Lemon also cited environmental concerns.

“We’re right adjacent to the Avon River so we’re concerned there may be environmental consequences for demolition activity that might affect the Upper Thames water authority,” he said.

The HPHA issued a media release Thursday about the demolition addressing environmental concerns.

“In response to concerns from the community, HPHA commissioned an environmental study on the potential greenhouse gas impact of demolition of the building. The report indicates that the greenhouse gases emitted by demolition will be approximately half of the gases the building emits annually,” the HPHA said.