Demolition begins at Avon Crest, Stratford’s first public hospital
Demolition officially began Thursday at Stratford’s original hospital, now known as Avon Crest.
The building was built in 1891 and operated for 60 years before closing down in 1950, due to Stratford General Hospital opening across the street.
During the demolition process, officials say 10,000 of the original yellow bricks will be preserved and hopefully reused in any future development built on the site.
Although nothing is set in stone, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said a long-term care home is being discussed for the site.
Construction and site restoration is set to be finished by mid-December.
THE FIGHT TO SAVE THE BUILDING
Heritage advocates worked diligently to try and put a stop to the demolition of Stratford’s first public hospital, but HPHA said it didn’t make financial sense to save it.
Retired architect Robert Lemon was part of a group called Save Avon Crest.
“Not just saving the building, but preserving the building and repurposing it,” Lemon told CTV News in January.
“There’s a petition with well over 800 names on it that’s circulating. People from across Canada are interested in this building because it’s one of the few surviving hospital that was designed – this late 19th century period – that still survives.”
Lemon also cited environmental concerns.
“We’re right adjacent to the Avon River so we’re concerned there may be environmental consequences for demolition activity that might affect the Upper Thames water authority,” he said.
The HPHA issued a media release Thursday about the demolition addressing environmental concerns.
“In response to concerns from the community, HPHA commissioned an environmental study on the potential greenhouse gas impact of demolition of the building. The report indicates that the greenhouse gases emitted by demolition will be approximately half of the gases the building emits annually,” the HPHA said.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
TREND LINE Liberal brand weaker now than when Justin Trudeau became leader: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Are increased rental costs taking a financial toll? We want to hear from you
National data has shown that the average rental cost for one-bedroom units has been steadily increasing on a monthly basis for 16 Canadian cities.
Judge allows Ja Morant's lawyers to argue he acted in self-defence in lawsuit about fight with teen
Lawyers for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are allowed to argue that he was acting in self-defense as part of a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game at the NBA star's house, a judge ruled Thursday.
Thousands of Ukrainian children taken to Belarus: Yale research
More than 2,400 children from Ukraine aged between six and 17 years old have been taken to 13 facilities across Belarus since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, research published by Yale University said on Thursday.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
'How many more lives are we going to lose?': Residents demand changes on Commissioners Road East
Marcia Patterson's stomach drops when she hears ambulance sirens along Commissioners Road East. On July 31, 2023 a 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection, and on Wednesday night, police confirmed another fatality a short distance away.
-
London doctor arrested following mischief investigation
A prominent London, Ont. doctor has been arrested on a charge of mischief following an incident last month.
Windsor
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Five Home Depot shoplifters arrested during crackdown: WPS
Windsor police have arrested five people and recovered $4,000 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on shoplifting this week at a local Home Depot stores.
-
Johnny Shotz asks woman to return stolen Christmas decorations
A Tecumseh establishment is hoping for the return of their stolen Christmas decorations.
Barrie
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Simcoe County
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching her statutory release could be in Simcoe County.
-
Cowboy captures 2 out of the 3 escapee llamas in The Blue Mountains
Nearly a week after three llamas escaped their pen in the Town of the Blue Mountains, two have been returned home.
-
Woman struck by car while walking dog in Wasaga Beach suffers critical injuries
A 72-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
North Bay man charged with sex assault of minors, drug trafficking
A 47-year-old North Bay man has been charged with sexually assaulting four people under the age of 16, as well as drug trafficking offences.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
CBSA intercepts 72 stolen vehicles intended to be sold abroad
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced it has intercepted and seized 72 stolen vehicles before they were illegally exported from Canada.
Toronto
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Doug Ford government tables bill to reverse Ontario urban boundary changes
The Doug Ford government has tabled legislation that will officially reverse changes to the urban boundaries of multiple cities while also ensuring “immunity” for those involved in the decision-making process.
-
Ontario boosting wages for early childhood educators to $23.86 an hour in bid to ease shortage
Ontario is boosting the minimum wage of early childhood educators in most licensed child-care centres to $23.86 an hour next year in a bid to ease shortages that advocates say are hampering growth of the national $10-a-day program.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters call for safer campuses, release of Israeli hostages
A pro-Israel protest is taking place in downtown Montreal in front of Concordia University, the site of last week's violent clash related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Quebec education minister wants students to continue learning during strike
The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
-
CBSA intercepts 72 stolen vehicles intended to be sold abroad
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced it has intercepted and seized 72 stolen vehicles before they were illegally exported from Canada.
Atlantic
-
Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Mountain in New Brunswick with racist slur in title to be called by Indigenous name
New Brunswick says that starting in January a slur against Indigenous women will no longer be part of the name of a mountain, community and protected natural area.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Hammer attack in Brandon leaves man with severe head trauma: police
A Manitoba man was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital on Monday after a hammer attack in Brandon left him with head trauma.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
Calgary
-
Man shot to death in Calgary parking lot identified by police
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in Marlborough Park.
-
Calgary man accused of drug trafficking at Beltline tattoo business
Calgary police have laid charges against a Calgary man after he allegedly sold illegal drugs out of a Beltline tattoo parlour.
-
Speed, alcohol believed factors in deadly Deerfoot crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
-
Edmonton man accused of possessing 'among the worst' child sexual abuse material seen by investigators
"Extreme" child sexual abuse material was recently found on an Edmonton man's computer, leading to charges, police in Alberta say.
-
Driver pulled from multi-vehicle Whitemud Drive crash by passersby
Passersby likely saved a driver who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning from serious injuries or worse.
Vancouver
-
Manufacturing defect led to fatal B.C. helicopter crash: TSB
Federal investigators say a manufacturing defect caused a helicopter to crash on Vancouver Island last year, claiming the life of the pilot.
-
81-year-old pedestrian killed in Surrey hit-and-run
An 81-year-old man who was crossing the road in Surrey Wednesday evening was killed in a hit-and-run, according to authorities.
-
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a "sad" goat.