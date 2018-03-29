Saying he shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself at trial, Dellen Millard is appealing his conviction and sentence for the murder of Laura Babcock.

Millard and his friend Mark Smich were convicted last year of killing Babcock, who had disappeared more than five years earlier. Her body was burned in an incinerator Millard kept at a hangar at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. The incinerator was later found at a North Dumfries farm property Millard had purchased.

Court heard that Babcock had been involved in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend, and her death had been planned out for months.

In his notice of appeal, which was received by the Court of Appeal for Ontario this week, Millard argues that it was “unreasonable” to convict him of Babcock’s murder and calls his sentence “unduly harsh as well as unconstitutional.” No explanations are given for these positions, which is not unusual for an appeal.

Millard argues in the appeal that the judge assigned to the case should not have let him represent himself during the trial.

Smich is also appealing the conviction, arguing that the verdict was wrongful, the sentence was too harsh and key evidence was misunderstood.

Both men are also appealing their convictions for the murder of Tim Bosma, who died after taking Millard and Smich to test drive a truck he was selling.

The two men were given consecutive sentences for the murders, meaning they must serve 50 years before they can apply for parole.

With reporting by Krista Simpson