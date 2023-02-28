Delivery van stolen in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who’s alleged to have knocked a delivery driver to the ground before stealing their van.

According to police, it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Monday in the area of Avon Road and Burlington Drive in Kitchener.

Police said the driver left their vehicle idling while making a delivery. When they returned to the van, the suspect grabbed the driver, knocking them to the ground.

Police said the victim was not hurt.

The suspect is described as white, 35 to 40 years old and around 5’10,’’ with an “average to below average build.” He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt.

The stolen vehicle is a white GMC Savana.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.