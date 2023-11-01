Date announced for Kitchener Centre byelection

KITCHENER
    A date has been set for the provincial byelection in Kitchener Centre.

    The writ, issued Wednesday, sets voting day for Thursday, Nov. 30.

    A byelection was called after NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo resigned.

    She announced her intention to step down in January, saying she was taking on a new role in the department of philosophy at the University of Waterloo.

    In a social media post, Lindo explained: “I have not taken this decision lightly. Rather, due to a number of systematic factors and a need to be more present for my family as we continue our healing after a challenging 2022, it is the time for me to transition into a new space and teach about all that I have learned.”

    Lindo also cited childcare issues. As a single mother, she said it was a struggle to find and afford overnight care for her three children while she was working in Toronto.

    The candidates hoping fill the vacant seat are: Debbie Chapman for the Ontario NDP, Aislinn Clancy for the Green Party of Ontario, Rob Elliott for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, and Kelly Steiss for the Ontario Liberal Party.

