

CTV Kitchener





Multiple boats were destroyed by fire at a storage site in Norfolk County on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews and Ontario Provincial Police were called to a marine shop on Highway 24, just south of Simcoe around 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews say three boats were fully engulfed when they arrived.

The chief says it was difficult to put out the flames because of the compartments and fuel loads on each separate water craft.

Damage is estimated around $1 million and the total number of boats that sustained damage hasn't been determined yet.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.