

CTV Kitchener





A man is in critical condition following a collision between a vehicle and a motorized bicycle.

First responders were called to the scene at the intersection of River Road and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener.

Ornge Air Ambulance arrived shortly after the late afternoon crash on Saturday to transport the cyclist to a Hamilton hospital.

They confirm the male patient is suffering from critical injuries. There is no word yet if the person in the other vehicle is injured.

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate the incident and tell CTV Kitchener they believe the cyclist was at fault.

“We are still trying to determine some of the evidence at the scene,” said acting Sgt. Tim Boniface of WRPS. “A lot of it was washed away by the helicopter.

“We believe the bike turned left in front of the car.”

Police say the motorized bicycle the man was riding was not street legal.