CTV News Kitchener nominated for two RTDNA awards

CTV News Kitchener has been named as a finalist for two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards in the central region.

Our station has been nominated in the TV Newscast (small/medium market) category for our coverage of a pair of early morning shootings on June 16 that left two Kitchener neighbourhoods shaken and wanting answers. CTV News pushed police for information and gathered reaction from neighbours.

Video journalist Stephanie Villella provided live updates from the scene throughout the 6 p.m. cast, while anchor Leighanne Evans put the recent violence in context with a unique map-based segment.

We’ve also been nominated in the Breaking News (small/medium market) category for our reporting on the fire that destroyed the Old Marina Restaurant at Puslinch Lake on July 30.

CTV News crews were on the ground as flames tore through the local landmark and firefighting crews from five stations rushed to control the fire.

Reporting live from the scene, video journalist Colton Wiens, was able to continue to update the audience with new details emerging from the fire officials and get immediate reaction from the community who treasured the restaurant as a popular wedding venue and gathering place.