Friends, community rally around couples after wedding venue burns down
Two couples, one who was supposed to get married and another set to renew their vows, were left scrambling on Saturday after their venue went up in flames.
Crews were still on scene at Puslinch Lake on Sunday spraying water on the smouldering ruins of the Old Marina Restaurant just outside Cambridge, Ont. The historic building is considered a total loss after a fire ripped through it the day before.
Joe and Marcy Poulin were supposed to renew their vows at the venue on Saturday after COVID-19 postponed their major wedding parties.
“From day one, we wanted to get married on the water and this was our go-to,” Joe said. “We were lucky to get it.”
Instead, when their special day came, the couple arrived to find the building on fire.
“I had to turn Marcy’s head away, because I didn’t want her to see it and I gave her a big kiss,” Joe said.
As the flames grew, the couple were left looking for somewhere else to go and were met with an outpouring of generosity from the community.
“People pulling over on the side of the road and just complete strangers offering their restaurants, hotels,” Marcy said.
Wedding guests also tried to help, managing to find space at the Cambridge Mill.
“For the first Saturday in I don’t know how long, we had a spare room,” Cambridge Mill general manager Alex Kastner said. “This never happens, but we happen to have a spare room.”
All of the 70 wedding guests made their way over to the venue.
Scrambling for food and décor, the Cambridge Mill called in extra staff and managed to provide a ceremony, a meal and a dance floor.
The Poulins weren’t the only ones with an event booked at the Old Marina Restaurant on Saturday. The venue was also set to host another wedding, which also had to be moved.
That couple found space down the road at an outdoor area.
“Venue, food, music, what do we need to do,” Tara Douglas, a childhood friend of the couple said, recalling how the wedding party sprang into action.
“We called Azores Bakery in Cambridge and I told them, ‘we have three hours, whatever you’ve got, can you help us out?’”
Bride Nikola Fielding and groom Roland Dalrup said they had to cancel a few wedding events in 2020 because of the pandemic so this was just another hurdle.
“We were kind of used to things getting in the way so it didn’t really hit [us] that hard at first,” Roland said. “We kind of just got on the phones and did what we could.”
They managed to pull in food for 100 guests and the celebration went on.
“It’s amazing, it all came together, we had our family and friends to support us,” Nikola said.
As of Sunday, crews have been unable to get inside the ruins of the Old Marina Restaurant to investigate the cause of the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series, has died at the age of 89.
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The federal Liberal government has quietly given itself more time to provide a 200-soldier force for peacekeeping, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pledged to the United Nations nearly five years ago.
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for 'Caesar's Hour' and the voice Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid,' has died. She was 95.
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in B.C. Interior
After growing rapidly and forcing more people out of their homes on Saturday, a wildfire in the South Okanagan saw minimal growth overnight.
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
Monkeypox: Experts at AIDS conference say the current global response is not enough
Scientists and activists attending the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal on Sunday urged governments around the world to provide more resources to fight monkeypox.
London
-
18-year-old identified as victim of crash near Goderich, Ont.
An 18-year-old male has been identified as the victim of a car crash near Goderich Saturday night that sent four other people to hospital.
-
'We’re in a state of shock': Family trying to cope with death of St. Thomas firefighter
The flag at the fire hall in St. Thomas, Ont. flies at half-mast as colleagues honour Nick Cheeseman, a firefighter who was killed Thursday night in a crash on the edge of the St. Thomas city limits.
-
What’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
If you’re looking for something fun to do over the holiday long weekend or you have some errands to run, here is an overview of what’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
What do reparations look like? Black Council of Windsor-Essex calls for action from municipal leaders
With the Sandwich First Baptist Church filled with community members as part of Emancipation Jubilee festivities, the Black Council of Windsor-Essex says municipal leaders need to do more to help repair the relationship with Windsor's Black community.
-
Kylie Masse captures silver at Commonwealth Games
Windsor has a big reason to celebrate Sunday, as local swimming phenom Kylie Masse won the silver medal during the 100-metre backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.
-
'Cars for a Cause' raises cash for youth mental health
Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered in Lakeshore Sunday for “Cars for a Cause” to raise funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association, with a focus on youth mental health.
Barrie
-
Kempenfest an overwhelming success
Organizers for Barrie's Kempenfest say this weekend's event was a resounding success.
-
Emancipation Festival returns to Owen Sound
Over 1000 people made the trip to Owen Sound this weekend for the return of the Emancipation Festival.
-
What's open and closed across Simcoe County this Civic Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed across the region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
Northern Ontario
-
A piece of maritime history is wrapping up its stay at the Sault’s port
The Roberta Bondar Pavilion saw a special visitor this weekend, the Nao Trinidad, a replica of the flagship of famed explorer Ferdinand Magellan.
-
Northern photographers pair negative trail reviews with the natural beauty of Algonquin Park
Northern photography couple starts viral Instagram page Sorry Algonquin.
-
Vandalism continues to happen at a church in Sudbury’s downtown core
Officials at Sainte-Anne-Des-Pins Catholic Church say vandalism has been happening over the past 15 years, but more recently, it’s gotten worse.
Ottawa
-
Meteor lights up Sunday morning sky over Ottawa
A bright object spotted streaking across the sky on a sunny, bright morning in Ottawa was a meteor.
-
An inside look at the Ottawa church property turned 'Embassy' for the United People of Canada
The United People of Canada says it plans to transform the former St. Brigid's Church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood into an "Embassy", creating "vibrant community spaces."
-
Ottawa residents plead for government to double ODSP
Ottawa resident Scott Ferguson is often forced to make a choice when it comes to affording food, rent and medical care, but he can't cover all the expenses.
Toronto
-
Toronto is lagging behind other cities when it comes to the return of workers downtown. Will things ever get back to normal?
A new study suggests that downtown Toronto’s economic recovery is lagging behind other urban centres and one of its authors says that it has now become clear that “we are not going back to normal.”
-
Man dies after falling from tour boat near Ontario Place
A man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling overboard off a tour boat near Ontario Place on Sunday afternoon has died, police say.
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
Montreal
-
'I feel harassed': Montreal-area mom with MS outraged after police interrupt lemonade fundraiser
When two Montreal-area boys set up a lemonade stand to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research -- a disease their mother was diagnosed with two years ago -- they never expected police to intervene.
-
Monkeypox: Experts at AIDS conference say the current global response is not enough
Scientists and activists attending the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal on Sunday urged governments around the world to provide more resources to fight monkeypox.
-
Fierte Montreal spotlights demands of LGBTQ+ communities
Fierté Montréal is laying out the demands of LGBTQ+ communities, beginning with a request for more organization funding.
Atlantic
-
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
Winnipeg
-
Six people taken to hospital after St. Vital collision
At least three people are in hospital after emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of St. Mary's Road and Essex Avenue just after midnight Sunday.
-
-
'We've got a winner here': Starlink program helping rural Manitobans with bad internet
Many rural Manitobans are still struggle with poor internet service, something advocates say the government should be doing more about. But one Manitoba Reeve says she's found a solution for her constituents that may work for others.
Calgary
-
McHugh Bluff slope closures expected to be long-term
Erosion issues on a slope overlooking the Sunnyside neighbourhood look to be sticking around.
-
Mixed reaction to long weekend closure of Memorial Drive for pedestrians, cyclists
Pedestrians and cyclists in Calgary have extra room to roam over the August long weekend. However, some Calgarians question whether it’s still necessary.
-
Alberta defence lawyers considering job action after requests for legal aid overhauls ignored
Criminal defence lawyers in Alberta say the legal aid system is at a breaking point, and they are threatening job action if the province ignores requests for in-depth updates to the program.
Edmonton
-
Alberta defence lawyers considering job action after requests for legal aid overhauls ignored
Criminal defence lawyers in Alberta say the legal aid system is at a breaking point, and they are threatening job action if the province ignores requests for in-depth updates to the program.
-
Ukraine pavilion seeks balance at this year’s Heritage Festival
Volunteers and organizers for the Ukraine pavilion at the Edmonton Heritage Festival are offering visitors a bittersweet experience this year.
-
'A nexus for millennia': Scientists date when humans first came to Alberta's Fort McMurray region
New research may have answered a long-standing mystery by pinning a rough date on the earliest known humans in Canada's oilsands region.
Vancouver
-
Man shot by police in Downtown Eastside charged with assaulting an officer: VPD
A man who was shot by police in Vancouver`s Downtown Eastside Saturday has been charged with aggravated assault for his alleged attack on an officer.
-
Langley lawyer suspended for sexual harassment, racist remarks to employees
A Langley lawyer will be suspended for four and a half months after admitting to professional misconduct that included sexual harassment, racist remarks and creating a hostile work environment.
-
Lifeguard shortage prompts early closure of Vancouver pool during heat wave
Just one day after its highly anticipated reopening, as a heat wave continues to scorch the city – a popular Vancouver pool is being closed early due to a staff shortage.