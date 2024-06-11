CTV News Kitchener nominated for three RTDNA awards
CTV News Kitchener has been named as a finalist for three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards in the central region.
Our station has been nominated in the Breaking News (small/medium market) category for our reporting on a triple stabbing in a University of Waterloo classroom in the summer of 2023.
Video journalist Stef Davis was live at the scene moments after the chaos unfolded on campus.
It was later discovered that the then 24-year-old international student, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman. was charged in connection to the stabbing of three people, including a professor, during a gender studies class in Hagey Hall.
Police called it a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity.
We have also been nominated in the Enterprise Journalism (small/medium market) category for our coverage of a sexual assault case that was tossed due to delays in court.
Video journalist Sijia Liu talked to a Fergus, Ont. Woman in December 2023, who was devastated her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
She also heard from a spokesperson for the Attorney General and looked into the high number of sexual assault cases thrown out for similar reasons since 2016.
Our station has also been nominated for Best TV Newscast (small/medium market) for our coverage on a crash that killed OPP officer and bus driver.
Video journalist Jeff Pickel and Stef Davis provided coverage from the scene. While video journalist Spencer Turcotte went live from our studio about the increased reports of occupational stress, depression and anxiety for first responders and how the death of one of their own can impact their mental health.
The crash happened on Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33 when an unmarked police cruiser and a school bus collided before 7 a.m. in May 2023.
The officer has been identified as 35-year-old Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau. The name of the bus driver was not released at the time.
