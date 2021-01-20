KITCHENER -- CTV Kitchener reporter Krista Sharpe was subjected to verbal harassment in the course of her job on Monday afternoon.

She posted a video of the incident on social media, which garnered more than three million views.

In a statement, Bell Media Communications said the harassment that was directed at CTV Kitchener's reporter is offensive and not to be tolerated.

CTV Kitchener is fully supporting Sharpe as the incident is investigated.