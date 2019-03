CTV Kitchener





It was 65 years ago that CTV Kitchener was on-air for the first time.

On March 1, 1954, CKCO TV had its maiden broadcast.

At the time, 65,000 people lived in Kitchener and Waterloo, and there were only about 3,000 television sets in homes in the area.

The technology, the faces and the look have changed, but the goal has remained the same.

For 65 years, we've told the stories of our communities and given them the news that they needs to know.

Of course, things don't always go to plan--that's why we've compiled a compilation of some of the funniest bloopers. You can see a recap of these in the full anniversary special, located in the above video player.

Take a look at the some of the ways things have changed since that first broadcast here.