Cruising on King Street returns to Waterloo Region

Classic cars lined Downtown Kitchener on Friday night as Cruising on King Street returned.

This year the event scrapped the parade style driving show in favour of a more traditional car show layout.

This allowed people to enjoy the vehicles on their own time.

“I love it because it reminds me of back in the day,” a pedestrian at the car show told CTV Kitchener. “Remember, Kitchener in the 60's, we had Canadian Band Stand, we had Shuffle Shop, the Purple Peanut, we had the Fat Angel, we had the Dug Out, and this was a booming place with industry and fun.”

King was closed to traffic between Francis and Frederick Streets so people could wander up and down the street enjoying the classic cars.

In addition, street performers, musicians and packed patios all added to the lively atmosphere.

The water feature at the newly revamped Carl Zehr Square also proved to be a popular attraction on the warm summer evening.