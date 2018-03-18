Featured
Crews work to free driver in two-vehicle crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 11:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 11:10AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a serious two-vehicle crash in Waterloo.
Police were called just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Weber Street and Northfield Drive.
Both vehicles were left with extensive damage.
Crews worked to free a trapped driver from one of the vehicles who was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police are still investigating.