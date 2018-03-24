

Fire crews were called to a townhouse on Campbell Street in Brantford on Saturday afternoon.

The platoon chief said no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

It was contained to the exterior siding of the building.



Fire crews on scene of a townhouse fire on Campbell. No injuries. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/9ME1rTrtMM — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) March 24, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

Fire crews remained on scene for several hours.