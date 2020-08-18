KITCHENER -- Emergency crews were on the scene of an apartment complex fire in New Hamburg on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out successfully, saying that it began in a bedroom of one of the units.

Officials were still on scene investigating, and several firetrucks remained on scene into the afternoon.

Neighbours in the complex, which is on Forrest Avenue, say crews got to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. The road was closed between Conestoga Road and Janzi Place, and officials asked drivers to avoid the area.

While firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, they say that the unit sustained a fair amount of smoke and water damage in the process.

No one was injured, but the homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

The road closure is expected to last until at least 1 p.m. while officials investigate what caused the fire.