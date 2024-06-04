KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Crews battle flames at abandoned Cambridge building

    Smoke seen above 43 Victoria Avenue in Cambridge on June 4, 2024. (Submitted) Smoke seen above 43 Victoria Avenue in Cambridge on June 4, 2024. (Submitted)
    Share

    Firefighters had to put out flames at an abandoned Cambridge building on Tuesday evening.

    Crews were called to 43 Victoria Avenue around 6 p.m.

    The Cambridge Fire Department said no injuries have been reported.

    No details have been shared about the possible cause of the fire or the extent of the damages.

    The building formerly belonged to the Peter Hay Knife Company, which is now located at 351 Sheldon Drive.

