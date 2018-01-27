

Fire crews in Brantford were on scene of a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at a home on Mount Pleasant Street.

Fire crews on scene of a basement fire on Mount Pleasant Street please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/JijPrVzxtb — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) January 27, 2018

The fire department said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

They said the home is under renovation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.