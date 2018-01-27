Featured
Crews battle basement fire in Brantford
The fire started around 3 p.m. at a home on Mount Pleasant Street.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 6:23PM EST
Fire crews in Brantford were on scene of a house fire Saturday afternoon.
The fire started around 3 p.m. at a home on Mount Pleasant Street.
Fire crews on scene of a basement fire on Mount Pleasant Street please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/JijPrVzxtb— Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) January 27, 2018
The fire department said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
They said the home is under renovation.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.